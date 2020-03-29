Donna J. Sturgis, 72, of Wrightsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Betty Jane (Beichtel) Sturgis.
Donna graduated from Penn Manor High School with the Class of 1965 and later received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Wagner College in Staten Island,NY.
Though the years, she worked as a Registered Nurse at various health care facilities. In her youth, Donna was a past Honors Queen of Job's Daughters Bethel 8, Millersville, and she formerly volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader. Donna became an avid book reader and enjoyed doing word search puzzles. She faithfully watched Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy every night and did not appreciate being disturbed during that hour. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Lancaster where she served as a Board Member and participated in many social activities. She also attended Hempfield United Methodist Church where she was active with the Woman's Bible Group.
Donna will be sadly missed by her cousin Frances Sangrey and her husband Keith of Wrightsville, with whom she resided, and her "adopted sister" Linda Shissler and her husband David of York. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by an infant brother.
Donna will be laid to rest privately at Conestoga Memorial Park. Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a public Celebration of Life will be planned and announced for a future date. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Trinity EC Church, 323 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17603, or to VisionCorps, 244 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Please share your condolences on Donna's obituary page at: SnyderfuneralHome.com
