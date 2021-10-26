Donna J. Smith, 89, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was formerly the wife of Earl P. Graham and later was the wife of the late Robert F. Smith, who passed away on May 28, 1996. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late John H. and Mary Elizabeth Sherich Culp. Donna worked as an inspector for Wyeth Laboratories, Marietta. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and enjoyed her good friends, family, and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Linda (David) Zipp; Earl (Sarah) Graham, Jr.; Michael (Kathy) Graham; Lisa (Robert) Bailey and Robin Graham. Thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Brothers and sisters: John (Joanne) Culp; Joan (Everett) Clark; Jean Bowers; Connie (Carroll) Hartlaub and David Culp. She was preceded in death by one son: Gary Lee Graham and brothers: Victor, Richard, Larry and Paul Culp.
The Graveside Service with Final Commendation and Farewell will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Stephen P. Kelley, officiating. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: WorkmanFuneralHomes.com
