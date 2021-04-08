Donna J. Quinn, 67, of Lancaster and formerly of South Charlotte Street, Manheim, passed away at home on Monday, April 5, 2021. Born in Christopher, IL, she was the daughter of the late Joyce (Dwyer) Davis Frank. She was the loving wife of the late Lawrence P. Quinn who passed away in 2012. Donna owned and operated the former Caribbean Inn, Manheim for 19 years. She was a member of the Manheim VFW Post #5956 Ladies Auxiliary. An avid reader, Donna also enjoyed embroidering.
Surviving are four children; Emily C. wife of Tom Henderson of Elizabethtown, Patrick W. Quinn of Lancaster, Laureen A. Quinn of CO, Colleen M. Quinn of Lancaster, a grandson, Grant Gaumer and two brothers, Mike Davis of MA and Paul Davis of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by two sons, Peter B. and Adam Jacob Quinn and a brother, Charles Davis.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Donna's memory to the American SIDS Institute, www.sids.org. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com