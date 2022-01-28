Donna J. Lucidi passed away on January 26, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas A. Lucidi and Jean E. Bauer Lucidi. Donna was a loving mother to her two daughters, Kate Nachwostach, fiancée of Nicholas Larson and Lia Braun, wife of Stephen, all of Michigan. She cherished her two daughters, who were answers to many tears and prayers. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by granddaughters Corley and Margot, her sisters Kathryn & husband Edward Boron and Joanne & husband Gary Oglenski, and her brother Nicholas & wife Jocelyn Lucidi.
Donna’s childhood was spent in Pittsburgh, but after completing her BS in Family and Consumer Science at Indiana University of PA, she moved to Ebensburg, Cambria Co. for her first teaching position. She later relocated to Lancaster Co. PA where she worked as an Extension Agent & taught for 19 years. She always enjoyed the quiet lifestyle of small-town living, hence living in Lititz and Ephrata, and for 9 yrs in the Asheville area of NC.
An avid gardener, she also enjoyed hiking, sewing, needle arts, furniture refinishing, decorating & baking. She was an accomplished quilter, inspired by her many stitching friends. She was always involved in “another” project! Many were the quilt/sewing classes that she taught at the Farm and Home Center, as part of their outreach to women. Donna later returned to teaching at Donegal & Elizabethtown High Schools.
Upon moving to Lancaster for a position as a 4-H agent with PSU, she was unable to find a quilt group in the county. So in 1984, she started a small quilt club, which, with the help of other quilt-crazy women, started the Red Rose Quilt Guild of Lancaster Co. Currently the group is 100 + members strong. Donna felt blessed by the friendships she shared with these women!
She was a member of the Calvary Church, and the associated Study and Share Bible Study women’s group. She volunteered at Highland Presbyterian, as a member of their Highland Quilt Group. And being the mom of a color guard child at Warwick, she sewed as she and many other moms stitched the seasonal flags and costumes! Always an educator, she volunteered as a tutor for children at the Christ Home in Paradise. She was passionate about helping women & families who needed a boost in life. Hence her volunteer hours with Bridge House of Lancaster, and Church World Services, Lancaster.
Donna’s celebration of life will take place at 3 PM on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Calvary Church East Entrance, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Guests are invited to a visitation from 2 – 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donna’s memory, can be made to the Christian organization Mercy Ships, PO Box 1930, Lindale, TX 75771 or mercyships.org.
