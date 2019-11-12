Donna J. Hess, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in York. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Warren "Henry" and Sadie (Kauffman) Dupler. Donna was the wife of Henry B. Hess with whom she celebrated 49 years of marriage this past June 20th.
Donna previously worked at Cope's Corn, Simon Candy, and Elizabethtown College.
Surviving in addition to her husband Henry, are two sons, Henry D. Hess, husband of Lynda Fincham of Canada and Matthew D. Hess, husband of Shannon of Maytown; four grandchildren; a brother, Jae Dupler, husband of Debra of Mount Joy Township; and a sister, Deborah Shuey of Mount Joy.
A private graveside service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com