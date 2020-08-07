Donna J. Gerfin, 77, of Millsboro, DE and Columbia, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Born May 26th, 1943 in Columbia, she was the daughter of Vincent and Jean (Deisinger) Nobile. She was the wife of the late Michael B. Gerfin, who passed away in 1977.
Donna was fun-loving and spontaneous; she loved to laugh and dance. Her favorite pastime was working in her flower garden. Compassionate and warm, her friends and family will always remember her smile and her generosity as she graciously opened her home to all visitors to the Delaware shores where they could enjoy the sun and beach with her.
She is survived by her children: Christine (Nick) Meley, Michael "Spank" Gerfin, Suzanne (Bern) Steffan, Vincent Gerfin, John Gerfin, and Jennifer Musser. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Amy Meley (Ben Klump), Dominic (Jess) Meley, Vincent Meley, Thomas Witherow, Zachary (Kacey) Steffan, Lexi Gerfin, and Tyreese Musser (Jordan Herchelroath), and her great grandchildren: Julian and Gianna, Mackenzie, Dezmin, Cameron, Kaden, and Mitchell, and the following siblings: Michael (Evie) Nobile, Leo Nobile, and Kathleen Nobile. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews, and good friends. She was predeceased by her brother, William Nobile.
Donna was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Columbia, PA. A celebration of Donna's life will be held at a later date and will include lots of laughter, music, and dancing.
