Donna J. Geib, 62, of Manheim, died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at her residence. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Bires Miller. Donna was the loving wife of the late Mark W. Geib who died in 2011.
She was a 1977 graduate of Warwick High School and worked at Bomberger’s Store in her earlier years. She owned and operated her own farm in Rapho Township for many years. Donna attended LCBC, Manheim Campus over the past several years. She was on the board of directors for LANCO Micro-Midget Racing Club. Donna was an avid Baron Sports fan, enjoyed watching NFL football and was a proud CDL license holder.
Surviving are four brothers, Charlie Miller, companion of Gladys Schaffer; Glenn husband of Kathy Miller; Gary Miller; Denny, husband of Joan Miller all of Lititz and 10 nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death is a sister, Marion Davis, and a sister-in-law, Gale Miller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Donna’s funeral service at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing and time of visitation at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Graybill’s Brethren Cemetery, Elm.
Those desiring can send contributions in Donna’s memory to Manheim Central Food Pantry, 334 West Gramby Street, Manheim, PA or Lanco Micro-Midget Racing Club, PO Box 123, Stevens, PA 17578. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
