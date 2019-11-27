Donna I. Kachel, 80, of Lititz, went home to be with her Lord, on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late Theodore D. Kachel who passed away in 2013.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Donna's memorial service at Grace Church of Lititz, 501 West Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM. There will be a time of visitation following the service.
Those desiring may send contributions in Donna's memory to Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Rd., Denver, PA 17517. Interment is at Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.