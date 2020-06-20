Donna I. Brenneman, age 84, of Quarryville, passed away at the Mennonite Home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late John H. Brenneman. She was born in Paradise, daughter of the late Robert William and Thelma Adair Robinson Theis. Donna was employed in admissions for the Water Street Rescue Mission for 22 years. She was a member of Shiloh Community Fellowship Church. She served as a missionary, teaching English in Brazil for over two years, where she served with Wycliffe Jungle Aviation Fellowship. She was a member of the Quarryville Senior Citizens. Donna enjoyed reading, taking walks, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her grand dog.
Surviving are her two sons: Dan husband of Michelle Brenneman of Willow Street, Jan husband of Arnolda Brenneman of Lancaster, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Betty Pastrana of Lancaster and Kathleen wife of Steve Baksic of Mt. Penn. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Marguerite Ecker and Bonnie Dorn.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m., at St. John's United Methodist Cemetery, 3001 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. reynoldsandshiveryfuneralhome.com