Donna I. Batz, 87, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at her son's home in Denver, PA. Donna was born in Ephrata, PA at the Cloister on July 16, 1935, daughter of the late Harry and Mabel Garman Daugherty.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, the late Peter A. Dinger, and her second husband, the late Ernest L. Batz, Sr., a son, Douglas Dinger, and two siblings, Joan Roether and Ralph Daugherty.
She is survived by five children: Pamela, Deborah, Timothy, LaRue, and Michael; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice Burkholder; a brother, David Daugherty; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was a member of Ephrata Bible Fellowship Church where she had been a Sunday school teacher for 43 years and served on mission trips to Bonaire and India. She worked as a Teacher's Aide at the IU-13 for 25 years.
A celebration of Donna's life will be held at Ephrata Bible Fellowship Church, 491 Peach Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Thursday, April 6 at 1 p.m.
