Donna H. Kauffman, 69, of Lancaster, formerly of Conestoga and Willow Street passed away at home unexpectedly on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born in Columbia on September 7, 1950, she was the daughter of the late H. Glenn and Edith V. Hess Kauffman.
Donna graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1968. She attended West Willow United Methodist Church. She loved animals, especially cats and enjoyed working in the pet industry. She had worked as a groomer assistant for Country Pets and as a Vet Tech for the West Lancaster Animal Hospital and Dr. Mersky. She spent several years in housekeeping at Calvary Homes. Donna enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Donna is survived by her brothers: Glenn Richard Kauffman, husband of Michael Bryant of Margate, FL, Dennis E. Kauffman, husband of Sue of Willow Street and J. Michael Kauffman, husband of Sherri of Lancaster; sisters, Joyce E., wife of David Kerns of Lancaster and Linda F., wife of Joe Murray of Spokane, WA and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Donna's funeral service on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA with Pastor Robert Garvey officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 1 to 2PM. Interment will be held in the Greenhill UM Church Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Donna's memory to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
