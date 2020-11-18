Donna Galen North

Donna G. North, 85, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Maple Farm.
She was born in York, PA to the late James and Romaine (Tracy) Galen and was the loving wife of Joseph H. North with whom she shared over 60 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Joel J., husband of Terri North, Jennifer N. Rathman, wife of Curt Rathman; five grandchildren, Jackie North, Katie Sukanick, wife of Kyle, Brooke North, Wesley Rathman, and Mitchell North; cousins, Steve Tracy (Deb), Jill Tracy McCracken (Tom), Jan Tracy Vuono (Charlie), and Cheryl Ayres.
Donna was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ. She graduated from Ephrata High School and Millersville State College (MSC). She held a Master in Elementary Education and taught for over 20 years in various school districts including Conestoga, Cocalico (Schoeneck Elementary), Wilson, retiring from Manheim Central in 1997. While at Millersville she was a member of the MSC women's basketball team and participated in synchronized swimming shows.
Donna was particularly proud of her five grandchildren, attending most of their sporting events throughout the years. She also enjoyed reading, needlepoint, cooking, playing golf, crafts, and lunching with family and friends. Donna and Joe were known as excellent dancers back in the day.
A visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 E. Main Street, Ephrata, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Katie Jackson officiating. Please make a reservation if you plan to attend the memorial service at bethany@BethanyUCC.com or call 717-733-9608. No RSVP necessary for visitation. Masks are required to enter the building and social distancing will be requested. Interment will be private at Bethany Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany UCC for children's ministry.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com