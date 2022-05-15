Donna Forbes Steiner

Donna (ne Forbes) Steiner, 84, of Brethren Village, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her residence. She was born at home in Pierson, Iowa, daughter of the late Dewey W. and Veda Mae Vannorsdel Forbes. At the time of her marriage to Paul David Steiner in 1974, she was noted as Ms., Mrs. and Mom when she adopted Paul's two sons, David Paul and Jonathan L. Two years later, she gave birth to a third son, Ethan Greg. Donna is survived by her beloved husband Paul, three sons and nine grandchildren. The expanded family includes: David Paul and spouse Paula with grandson Aidan of Vienna, VA; Jonathan L. and spouse Ellen with grandchildren: Samuel, Edwin, Seth, Louisa, Christian and Sarah of Raleigh, NC; and Ethan Greg and spouse Patricia with grandchildren: Jackson and Annabelle of Richfield, OH. She is also survived by her brother Darlo's spouse: Tanya Sue; nieces: Rebecca Forbes Portere, Barbara Forbes Bell, Tonya Forbes Grimm and nephew: Eric W. Forbes. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother: Wayne J. Forbes and spouse: Betty Lou and brother: Darlo W. Forbes.
Donna graduated with a Bachelor of Music Education from Drake University in 1959 and a Master of Religious Education from Bethany Theological Seminary in 1974. She was ordained to ministry in 1974. Prior to her seminary education, she volunteered two years with Brethren Volunteer Service in Nigeria, West Africa. Donna began her 50 plus years of ministry in Palmyra, serving pastorates in Illinois, Maryland (including co-pastoring with Paul) and Pennsylvania, including several short-term interims and as Associate Executive for Atlantic Northeast District (1997-2002). From 2008-2012 she worked with Elizabethtown College as Director of Church Relations.
In addition to pastoral ministry, Donna served on local, district and denominational boards and committees as well as providing leadership for congregations, educational workshops and women's retreats. She was a talented musician and played piano and organ. Interests and hobbies included: reading, travel, needlework, gardening and hosting friends. She was also a devoted caretaker of her husband Paul of nearly 48 years. Donna was a pioneer in exploring all she believed she could achieve and an inspiration to many who knew her and valued her friendship.
Following retirement in 2012, Donna and Paul moved to Brethren Village, Lititz. She was a devoted member of the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren.
A Service of Remembrance will be held on SATURDAY, JUNE 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 South Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, with a fellowship reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to: the Scholarship Fund, established in Donna's name, at Bethany Theological Seminary, 615 National Road West, Richmond, IN 47374 or online at https//bethanyseminary.edu/giving-landing/ Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com