Donna F. Bonsell

Donna F. "Nan" Bonsell, 90, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Lakeside at Willow Valley. She was the loving wife of the late Gilbert Wayne Bonsell for 62 years before his death in 2021.
Born in Tyrone, PA, to the late Albert H. and Eunice Blanche (McFarland) Focht, Donna graduated from Bellwood Antis High School, Bellwood, PA, in 1950. She worked as a secretary at Lancaster Christian School from 1965 to 1970, and Lancaster Bible College from 1971 to 1973.
Donna and Wayne were very active and lifelong members of Lancaster Alliance Church. They served as Youth Leaders together, and Donna was involved in the home meals for Benevolence Ministry, and the counting team with the assistant treasurer of the Finance Department.
Nan focused her life on raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, and loving mother and grandmother to her children, grandsons, and great granddaughter. She was a kind and generous Christian woman, and her faith was apparent to everyone who knew her.
Donna enjoyed reading, getting together with church friends and family, and she was an avid Penn State fan. She enjoyed vacationing in Hudson and Tampa, FL.
Nan is survived by her daughter, Cheryl A. Hefft of Carlisle, PA, son Dr. Joshua W. Bonsell of NYC, three grandsons, Zachary Bullock of Lafayette Hill, PA, and Gavin Bonsell and Ethan Bonsell of NYC, great granddaughter Morgan Bullock of Lafayette Hill, her sister Anne Anderson of Alliance, OH, sister-in-law Norma Swartz of Tyrone, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to husband Gilbert Wayne Bonsell, she was predeceased by grandson Jordan J. Bullock, her sisters, Mary N. "Mame" Focht, Alice Castel, and M. Yvonne McConnell; and her brother Charles "Skip" Focht.
A viewing will take place on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 1:30 to 2 PM, followed by the celebration of her life at 2 PM with The Rev. Joseph Burchill officiating, at Lancaster Alliance Church. Interment will be 12 PM Tuesday, January 24, 2023, with The Rev. Tim McGarvey officiating at Blair Memorial Park, 3234 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona, PA.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff at Meadow Ridge and Lakeside Communities of Willow Valley.
