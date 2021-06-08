Donna Elizabeth Ristenbatt, née Speer, arrived at her eternal home with her beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of June 3, 2021 after spending time with Him in prayer and reading His Word.
Born on July 16, 1945 in Paterson, New Jersey, Donna was the daughter of the late Donald Henry and Emily Wright (née Rogers) Speer. She was married for almost 47 years to David Earl Ristenbatt.
Donna grew up attending church and enjoying Christian friends, considering herself to be a Christian. It wasn't until her early twenties that she realized that she personally needed the forgiveness provided by the Lord Jesus Christ who paid the penalty for all her sins on the cross. Accepting this for herself produced a very strong and deep love for Him that deepened over the years. One of Donna's favorite Bible passages was Ephesians 1:17-23. Donna invested hours in the Word and interceding before the Lord for family, friends and politicians, knowing how to pray powerfully by declaring God's Word.
Donna was an avid reader who enjoyed Christian Fiction books in the nineties at which time she started a section containing them at the Manheim Community Library. When not spending time with her Lord or enjoying time with her family, Donna pursued family research and genealogy. She was generous with her time in teaching others to research their family as well. In 1993 Donna became a certified member of the Daughters of the American Revolution after proving one of her ancestors fought for our nation's independence. In 1996 she launched her website at trailofourancestors.com, although more recently she was involved expanding a genealogical tree on Ancestry.com with a dear cousin.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Daniel J. Ristenbatt of Manheim, and her daughter, Debra L Ristenbatt of Lancaster; her sister, Emily White of Tennessee; two nephews, Douglas Dorer of Tennessee and Donald Dorer of Mechanicsburg. In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by two nephews, David and Darrell Dorer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM.