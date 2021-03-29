Donna E. Little, 68, of Maytown, passed away on March 27, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Shenandoah, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elwood and Dorothy (Eisenbach) Arner. Donna was the wife of Raymond W. Little with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage.
?Donna was a graduate of Henderson High School class of 1971. She retired from Donegal School District as a Library Assistant after 29 years. She volunteered at the Milanof-Schock Library since the early 1980s. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served for over 40 years in many different capacities. Donna centered her life around her family and faith. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
?Surviving in addition to her husband, Raymond, are four children, Matthew and Jenna Little of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Melanie and Matt Reid of Ammon, ID, Michele and Micheal Timm of Idaho Falls, ID, and Marissa Gubbins of Elizabethtown; fifteen grandchildren; three sisters, Lynne Doyle of Eau Claire, WI, Janet Holec of Conestoga, and Susan and Jim Hurst of Coatesville; and a brother, Richard and Linda Arner of Millsboro, DE.
?A funeral service honoring Donna's life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1136 Sunwood Ln., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com