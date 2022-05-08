Donna E. Hershey, 67, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital following a lengthy illness.
She was married 46 years to Charles E. Hershey. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Donna Mellinger Fryer.
Donna had worked as a surgery assistant for 35 years at Conestoga Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. She was a 1973 graduate of Pequea Valley High School. She was a member of Keystone Church in Paradise and enjoyed mission trips with the church to various parts of the United States and to places as far away as Thailand. Her interests included reading, needlework, Bible study, traveling and spending time at the beach and mountains. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Kelly H. wife of Eric Eckman of Strasburg; a son, Kevin R. husband of Kristin Hershey of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Maxwell Charles Eckman, Taylor Lynn Eckman, Adam Paul Hershey and Andrew James Hershey. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Dennis Eckman and by a sister, Sandra Phillips.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 11, at 11:00 A.M. at Keystone Church, 6 Pequea Drive, Paradise, PA with Pastor Keith Rohrer officiating. Interment in Mt. Eden Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Quarryville, PA. A Viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, WEB P.O. Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.