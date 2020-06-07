Donna E. Heim

Our beautiful, perfect "mama," Donna Ellen (Webber) Heim, stopped gracing this earth with her presence on June 3, 2020. She was 67 years old.
She left behind her true soulmate and husband of 43 years, Wayne "Anthony" Heim, their two fur babies Chloe and Joey, two daughters, Lindsey Elias and Jamie Heim, and four grandchildren, Jaylin, Lily, Owen and Eloise; all of whom love her beyond measure.
Her life brought a light and boundless energy into the world that will never be replaced. She was our universe-short in stature but able to command a room anytime she entered.
She loved incomparably, gave selflessly, and was always there exactly when you needed her most.
Mom would be your #1 cheerleader-(unless you had challenged her to some sort of game, in which case she'd quickly become your fiercest competitor.)
She loved pineapples, puppies, and flowers, could eat a large banana split in a single sitting, and became passionate about anything that anyone she loved was passionate about (Penn State Wrestling's #1 fan forever.)
She spent her free time, after a long career being the most amazing English teacher, journaling, reading, playing pickle ball, and adventuring hand-in-hand with her best friend and other half-her husband.
Her laugh was contagious-and always rang out the loudest at her own jokes. We will miss it so much.
It's impossible to capture her magnificence or the impact she had on so many lives in words...and it will be impossible to fill the void she leaves behind.
Thank you for being our everything, sweet mama. If love could bring you back, we'd have a million lifetimes together, and it still wouldn't be enough; but we are so grateful for every moment you blessed us with.
. . .
WDLJ always.
Our mother deserves to be celebrated. Please join us for a celebration of life at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster at a later date. Details to follow. As she would have requested, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of 3 animal shelters she loved dearly: Save a Yorkie Rescue (where Mom served as a volunteer & foster parent); Speranza Animal Rescue; Raven Ridge Wildlife Center.
