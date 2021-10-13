Donna D. Rhoat, 73, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Dieterle and the late Theresa Moffett. Donna was the loving wife of Richard P. Rhoat, and they celebrated 20 years of marriage.
Along with her husband, Donna is survived by her daughter, Mary T. Romaguera and her husband Christopher of Lititz, and her son, Jonathan Shrom of Lancaster. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Andrew Wagner, Amari Romaguera, Jacobi Romaguera and Sergio Rosado; and four great-grandchildren: Avery and Addisyn Wagner, and Megan and Mattely Rosado. Donna was preceded in death by her daughter, Nicole R. Wagner, a son, Andrew Shrom, and her sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Richard Musser.
Following graduation from Lancaster Catholic High School, Donna received her certification as a Phlebotomist and worked for WellSpan Ephrata Hospital, from where she retired in 2013 after more than 30 years of service. She was a great Mom and Grandma, and that was job number one for her. She took the best care of Nikki while she was here. She was a four-decade devout supporter of the Ephrata School District extra curriculars: Marching Band, Track & Field, Soccer, Football, Gymnastics, & Wrestling, just to name a few. And if you didn’t see her, you heard her. She also gave the best hugs. Donna enjoyed traveling, taking bus trips, and going on cruises. She and her husband were fans of the performing arts and were dinner theatre season ticket holders, never missing a show. She was a member of her Ladies Night Out and Beech Mountain & Mother’s Day groups. In retirement, she loved shopping, getting her nails done and was a caregiver for her grandchildren who were her greatest joy.
A viewing will take place from 4-6 PM on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA, 17522, where a visitation will begin starting at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to JDRF at jdrf.org/donate. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com