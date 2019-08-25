Donna D. Baughman, 81, of Lititz, passed away at Brethren Village, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late David and Ruth (Smith) Sell. She was the loving wife of the late Harold M. Baughman who died in 2015.
A devout Christian, she was a founding member of Lampeter Church of the Brethren. Donna enjoyed spending time quilting, sewing, crocheting, and baking. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandson, Dakoda.
Donna is survived by her only daughter, Janice Darlington, wife of Kevin, of Manheim; her grandson, Dakoda; and her siblings, Sandy Musselman, wife of Jerry, of Altoona, and Tom Sell, of Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. Visitation will take place from 10 to 11AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Donna's memory be made to Heifer International at https://www.heifer.org/campaign/end-hunger-poverty-donation.html. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com