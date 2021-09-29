Donna C. (Falk) Bates, 77, of East Petersburg, PA passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Iva J. and Donald D. Falk. She was the loving wife to the late Roger W. Bates.
Donna received her Bachelor's degree from HACC. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and loved her animals.
Donna is survived by her children: Roger W. Jr., Cynthia M. Rubinsky and Christina L. Ross; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PSPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Interment will be held at 10AM, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Memorial Garden at Grandview United Methodist Church, 888 Pleasure Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
