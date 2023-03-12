Donna B. Luttrell, of Naples, FL and formerly of Lancaster, PA, died on January 6, 2023, at the age of 77. She was the daughter of the late Audrey W. and Donald A. Buonanno of Trenton, NJ.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert S. Luttrell; three brothers, D. Warren, Gary, and Raymond Buonanno; sisters-in-law Susan Danaher and Karen Devlin; nieces Stacey, Andrea, and Katherine Buonanno and Julia Godec; and nephews Christopher and Alec Buonanno.
Donna was an honors graduate of Douglass College of Rutgers University (B.A.) and Duke University (M.A.) She was a teacher at Oakcrest High School, Mays Landing, NJ; Linden Hall School For Girls, Lititz, PA; and for more than twenty-five years at Lancaster Country Day School, where she also served as Assistant Headmaster and Head of the Upper School.
Private services will be held at a time chosen by the family. If desired, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned Since 1978.
A living tribute »