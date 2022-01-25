Donna Aungst, 62, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster. She was born June 19, 1959 to the late Ronald M. and Joan M. (Kaylor) Long. She is survived by her loving husband, Dale Aungst.
Donna loved going antiquing, decorating her home, and taking trips to the mountain every year with her friends and family. She attended the Encounter Church, Bainbridge and also attended their Women to Women Bible Study. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: Sarah Mae Book and husband Charles, Jr., and Ronald W. Aungst; and sister, Sharon Long.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
