Dong Van Tran Viewing Location Change

Dong Van Tran, 90, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.?
Mr. Tran was born in Ha Tinh, Vietnam.?He received his Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy from the University of Saigon. His call to God led him to earn a Doctorate Degree in Theology, at which time he was ready to join the seminary for priesthood. However, with the outbreak of the Vietnam War, his duty to country led him to join the South Vietnamese Army, where he earned the position of Lieutenant Colonel. He fought a dual battle - one against the Communist Party and oppression, the other against the competing factions within his own South Vietnamese government. Upon defeat, Mr. Tran ensured the safe boat passage of his nineteen family members to the United States in 1975. He married Nga Thi Nguyen in Little Rock, Arkansas, had two children while creating a Vietnamese community in New Orleans, and later they moved to Lancaster, where they planted roots and had their final child to complete their family. Mr. Tran worked tirelessly to provide for his family, as a machinist and entrepreneur. He only retired at the young age of 80. He spent the entirety of his life devoted to Christ and to his family.?
Mr. Tran loved gardening, spending time with his grandchildren, and following political news. One of his proudest moments was earning his US citizenship and being able to vote for the first time in a democratic presidential election.?
He is survived by his ex-spouse Nga, his three children: Hong Van Tran-Speros, wife to Jon Speros, Dan Tran, and Vi Campbell, wife to Dwayne Campbell, five grandchildren, Yianni, Olivia, Waverly, Aidan and Mia, his brother Doai Tran of Louisiana, and sister Sr. Phuong Tran of Laos. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tran Van Tuong and Dang Thi Tuong and three siblings.?
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 3PM at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA. There will be a viewing and visitation with his family on Friday at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA from 1PM-2:30PM, prior to departure for Mass at the church. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »