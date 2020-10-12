Donald Wenrich, 93, of Mohnton, passed away Sat., Oct. 10, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Ephrata, he was a son of the late William M. & Ella (Gerhart) Wenrich, and the loving husband of 61 years to Magdalene (Stauffer) Wenrich.
Donald was a Navy veteran, including service during WWII.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his son, Donald Wenrich of Denver; and two daughters, Donna E. Stankawich of Fairbanks, AK, and Judy Wenrich of Lebanon. Donald was predeceased by his siblings; he was the last of his family.
Donald's final resting place is Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA. Services are private. www.goodfuneral.com
