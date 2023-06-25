Donald Weaver Martin, 92, formerly of New Holland, Pennsylvania, went to be with his savior on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Born on June 9, 1931 in Lancaster, Donald was the son of the late Weaver and Edna Martin.
Donald graduated from New Holland High School in 1949. After graduation Don enlisted into the Army as part of the Armed Forces serving in Korea. Donald served in the Military for 3 years being awarded 4 medals for service and conduct. Donald resumed employment at Trimmers Dept. store (Upon returning from Military duty) in New Holland in their flooring division. Don worked for Trimmers until 1970 when he left and started his own Flooring store with partner Mervin Hurst. Donald retired and sold the business in 1995.
Donald married Janice W. Witman in March of 1954. They were married 67 years until Jan's passing in 2021.
Donald loved being a part of Adahi Hunting Club in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania. He spent many years hunting in all kinds of weather and rarely missed an opportunity to attend and be with his fellow camp members. Don also like fishing and whether it was fresh water or salt water it made no difference. In later years as his knees began to grow weak, he turned his passion towards buying and selling Hunting and Fishing antiques and attended many local auctions.
Donald was a member of the local American Legion and the VFW organizations. Donald was a member of Salem Bible Church located in Voganville and was a member for 51 years. Don served on the Church Board and was a Deacon for 3 years. He greatly enjoyed the fellowship of this Church and congregation and was very devoted in Bible study.
Donald is survived by his children Greg Martin (Linda) of Ephrata, Gary Martin (Lisa) of Huntington Arkansas, Garth Martin (Martha) of East Earl and daughter Jill Martin also of East Earl. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jeremiah Barr, Shiloh Strain (Bruce), Danielle Covert (Erik), Titus Martin, Derek Martin, Curtis Martin, Tarah Cooper (Trevor) and 9 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Salem Bible Church, 590 Voganville Road, New Holland, PA 17557 with Pastor David Fry officiating. A time of visitation will be held for one hour prior to the time of service. Burial in Voganville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Bible Church Benevolent Fund at the address listed above.
Beck Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.