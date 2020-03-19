Donald J. Wain, 91 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on March 6th. He is survived by his wife Mary Louise (Coleman) Wain of 67 years. Also surviving are his son John Wain, his wife Joan of Fairfax VA, and daughter Christine Leibel, and her husband Joseph, of Dresher PA. He was a proud grandfather of five and great-grandfather of two.
Don was born in Trenton, NJ on July 15, 1928. He was the son of the late John J. Wain and Julia Brodbeck Wain. He graduated from Trenton High School in 1946 and Lehigh University in 1950 with a BS in Chemical Engineering.
Immediately after graduating he was employed by Bethlehem Steel Co. He then served in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps from 1951 to 1953. After being discharged from the army he was employed by Callery Chemical Co. and Pearsall Chemical Co. before moving to Lancaster to join Armstrong Cork Co in 1959.
He worked in the Armstrong floor plant and in industrial relations before serving for eleven years as the plant manager of Marietta Ceiling plant, Armstrong World Industries, retiring in 1989.
Don was a long time member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lancaster. He served on the Property Committee and chaired the Blood Donor Committee.
Through the years Don gave back to the community through involvement in Little League Baseball, board member of the Council on Alcoholism, Lancaster County Health and Welfare Foundation, and tax preparation through the volunteer income tax assistance program (VITA). In 1995 Don started as a tutor at Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Service's MANOS House which serves underage men with substance abuse issues along with associated problems. He later went on to serve as Board President and was instrumental in their move from Lancaster to their newer facility in Columbia. Don was also awarded the Juvenile Court Judges Commission President's award for his work with DARS.
He played sports all his life and enjoyed playing tennis for many years. He was also a generous blood donor. He loved his family, church and community.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Don's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 South Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
A memorial Service will be held on April 6th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 1:00.
