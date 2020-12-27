Donald W. Smeltzer, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on December 22, 2020 at the Abington Jefferson Hospital, Abington, PA. He was the husband of Jolene Miller Smeltzer with whom he was married 56 years. Born in Martinsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Wilbert and Ruth Shriver Smeltzer.
Don graduated in 1961 from Central High School, Martinsburg, PA and retired in 1995 after 32 years of service from the former Kerr Glass, Inc., Lancaster where he was employed as an injection molder.
He enjoyed tinkering around the house and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, along with rooting for Penn State.
In addition to his wife Jolene are his children, Sharon, wife of James Frey; Julie, wife of Noel Linares; Kelly, wife of Paul Russell; Shelly, wife of Harry Yarnall; James, husband of Crystal Smeltzer; seven grandchildren, Michael, Meghan, Brendon, Mackenzie, Savannah, Delaney and Ashton; four great-grandchildren, Bentley, Jadis, Aiden and Brooklynn. His brother, John, husband of Dianne Smeltzer also survives. He was preceded in death by his four siblings, Anna Mary, Phyllis, Peggy and Bill.
In keeping with Don's wishes and world events surrounding Covid-19, a private viewing and service will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. If desired, contributions in Don's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or at www.heart.org
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
