Donald W. Schlossman, Sr., 79 of Lancaster passed away Wednesday morning, June 30, 2021 at home. Born in Lancaster on February 11, 1942, he was the son of the late Melvin and Opal Harris Schlossman. He was the husband of Sandra Lee Long Schlossman who preceded him in death.
Don retired from Black and Decker as a supervisor. He loved doing crossword puzzles, watching MeTV, football and wrestling, and helping his neighbors. He served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963.
Don will be missed by his son, Richard Lee Schlossman, companion of Tracy Saunders of Lancaster; granddaughters, Kayla, Kelly and Kassandra Saunders; great-granddaughter, Amber; his brother, Richard Schlossman of North Carolina and his sisters, Nancy Spackman of Mount Joy and Donna Mastromatteo of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald W. Schlossman, Jr. and his siblings, Delores, Maryann, Carol and Gene.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Don's funeral service on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Noon from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11AM to Noon. Interment will be held in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lancaster and Conestoga
