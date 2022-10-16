Donald W. Lovett, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was the loving husband of Ann (Rittenhouse) Lovett. Born in York, PA, he was the son of the late Henry L. and Elizabeth M. (Plitt) Lovett.
Donald was a lifelong learner with a passion for education. After graduating from William Penn High School, he went on to earn a baccalaureate degree in physics from Franklin and Marshall College in 1958. He spent time substitute teaching and cherished any time he was able to teach his grandchildren a lesson or help with a school project. After his graduation from college, he worked at RCA in Lancaster as a quality control engineer for many years.
Donald honorably served his country in the United States Army. While serving in the U.S. Army he played the reveille and retreat on his bugle. He enjoyed music and playing his trumpet in the Lancaster senior orchestra. He was an active member at St. John Episcopal Church where he sang in the choir. He competed as a swimmer in the Lancaster Senior Games and spent the rest of his time golfing, gardening, and spending time with his adoring family. Donald was also a member of the Conestoga Lions Club.
In addition to his wife, Ann, he is survived by children, Elizabeth Warner (wife of Nigel), Jean Beard (wife of Charlie), Donna Wright (wife of Jeffrey) and Thomas Lovett (husband of Michele). Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Jean Franks, Henry "Buddy" Lovett and Barbara Shebley.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
