Donald W. Hallman 99 years old; died November 25, 2022.
Captain Don Hallman served as a WWII B-26 pilot (497th group of the 9th Air Force) and was flying his 50th mission over Germany when the war ended.
Don was a graduate of Penn State University, worked as a mechanical engineer for PP&L and then later for E.I. DuPont Company in Delaware. Later in his career he earned an MBA at the University of Delaware. He married Carol Butler in 1946 whom he met after the war, while she and other women were living in his Acacia Fraternity House due to room shortages. Carol agreed to be his bridge partner!
The only son of Ralph Hallman and Ruth Latschar, Don was born August 21, 1923 in Lansford. He lived there through 8th grade. His family moved to Hazelton when he was in 9th grade but he spent many summers with his Finkbiner cousins.
Don was a competitive bridge player, did the daily crossword in pen, enjoyed vacationing in the Adirondacks and was a world traveler. Don was known for his friendliness and easy-going personality. He enjoyed living in the Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA, participated in numerous clubs and service activities and was lovingly cared for during his almost 20 years there.
Don is survived by his 3 daughters: Jill Williams, Marsha Cadwallader-Burch, Patricia Johnston; 3 sons-in-law, 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Carol, in 2014.
