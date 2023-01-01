Donald W. Good

Donald W. "Don" Good, age 81, of Landisville, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 following a journey with cancer. Don was married to the love of his life, Phebe Martin Good, for 58 years on September 26, 1964. Born on August 24, 1941, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Susie Weaver Good.
Don began his farming career working for Leroy and Edna Beiler. In 1966, Don and Phebe moved to Landisville to farm with Ben & Marian Landis. Don was called to pastoral ministry at East Petersburg Mennonite Church in 1973, working bi-vocationally until 1985 when he began working full-time as the Director of Pastoral Services at Landis Homes Retirement Community. He retired from Landis Homes in 2010 and enjoyed volunteering for Hospice & Community Care, Lancaster General Hospital and Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community.
Don was an active member of East Petersburg Mennonite Church for 56 years, serving as Sunday school teacher, small group leader, pastoral care volunteer and pastor.
First and foremost, Don was a committed follower of Jesus Christ. Don thrived on relationships and spending time with his family and many friends was very important to him. Don loved to feed people and spent many hours grilling and helping Phebe serve meals on their patio. His grandchildren knew there were always chips in his cupboard, a pack of gum in his pocket, and a dollar in his wallet just for them.
Don found great joy in the created world and was an avid outdoorsman. He was fascinated with the wildlife in his backyard, marveled at the beauty of sunsets, enjoyed spending time at the beach with his family, got excited about snowstorms, and enjoyed hunting in Bradford County for 40 years.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his children: Edward (Rhonda Witmer), Lancaster, PA; LaVonne (Mike Yoder), Milton, PA; Katrina (Jeromy Shenk), Manheim, PA; and Timothy (Amy Neil) McDowell, VA. His grandchildren: Angela (Jeremy Brian), Nashon Good, Marissa Good, Joel Yoder, Karina Yoder, Garrett Shenk (Trisha Miller), Aaron Shenk, Hailey Shenk, Amber Shenk, Zalea Good, Elijah Good, Amelia Good and Creed Good. His great grandchildren: Adley Shenk and Max Brian. Don is also survived by his siblings: Glenn (Mildred Saner), John (Phoebe Widders), Jane (David Hess), Ruth (Jay Todd), Marlin (Barb Nissley) and Robert (Susan Black).
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Don's Celebration of Life Service at East Petersburg Mennonite Church, 6279 Main Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520 on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 3 p.m. There will be a time for visitation with the family on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 68 p.m. at the church and again following the service on Saturday. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Don's memory may be given to: Landis Homes Caring Fund, Mennonite Disaster Service or Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community. To view a livestream on the day of the service, visit https://www.facebook.com/eastpetersburgmennonitechurch. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.