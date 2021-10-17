Donald W. Erb peacefully passed away and his soul left this earth on October 13 in his home after several days of visits from family and friends. That was his wish. Don amazed everyone by fighting cancer for more than three years.
Don was born in Holtwood, PA on April 10, 1939 to Walter S. Erb and Arlene K. (Frymyer) Erb. His baseball skills as a shortstop and good looks were legendary at Penn Manor High School. He shined for the Millersville State Teachers baseball team as well. After high school he joined the U. S. Army Reserves where his love for his country grew.
He captured the heart of Carole (Mundorf) Erb in 1960 and married her. Together they raised three children who followed in their parents’ love of service to others—Kelle A. Stork, wife of Matthew Schlegel, and Donald. L. Erb husband of Lori, both from Lititz and Christopher M. Erb, husband of Christine, of Akron. Carole had her own battle with cancer and died in 1998. They were married for 37 years.
A high school reunion led to a second chance of love with Elaine (Sensenich) Warner Erb. They married in 2002, and her two sons Jeﬀrey S. Warner, husband of DeAnna, and Michael K. Warner, husband of Kim, all from Washington Boro, joined the Erb clan. Don had 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He met the last one the day before he died.
Don loved his family and enjoyed being their Pap the best. His crab picking and his homemade vanilla ice cream were hits at family events. He loved the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. One of the best days of his life was watching his Fighting Phils in person at a 2008 World Series game.
Don provided a lot of happiness to others over the years starting with the Boy’s Club of Lancaster, Camp Snyder, and the Lancaster Recreation Commission. His Happy Hours trips for seniors created great memories. He also worked for RCA and the Lancaster Parking Authority.
After Carole died, he spearheaded eﬀorts to raise money for a chapel at the Lancaster Police station in her memory. Their sons were oﬃcers there. Don’s patriotism was evident with his work as a former Republican Committeeman in Manheim Township.
Retirement didn’t slow Don down. When he wasn’t traveling with Elaine, he turned his hobby of woodworking into a business where he made customized laser engraved products. His name tags were worn at several Masonic, Tall Cedar, and Shriner events. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Charles M. Howell Lodge in Millersville, a Life Member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon where he served as a former Chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation. He was also a member of the Elks, Lodge 134 in Lancaster.
Don is survived by his wife of 19 years Elaine Warner Erb in addition to his brother R. Dale Erb and sister Elaine Erb Slaymaker. Don was predeceased by his brother Robert Erb and sister Jean Fisher.
A visitation with Don’s family will be held on Friday evening, October 22 from 7 to 9 PM at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Don’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 11 AM (10-11am visitation with family) at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 1086 Hilldale Rd., Holtwood, PA 17532 with Jonnette Gay offciating. In lieu of flowers, Don requested memorials to be sent to the Tall Cedars of Lebanon of NA, 4309 Linglestown Rd. Suite 116, Box 4, Harrisburg, PA 17112 (in memo line MDA donation in memory of Donald Erb). To send an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.