Donald W. Dunlap, age 87, died in peace of natural causes on June 11, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Lancaster. He was born in Lampeter to the late Edna M. Sultzbach Dunlap and J. Walter Dunlap. He had been happily married for 47 years to the late Barbara Ann (Taylor) Dunlap, who passed away on May 3, 2022.
He is survived by his sons Terry Dunlap (Karen) of San Francisco, CA, Bradford Dunlap of Rothsville and daughters Bridget Andras (Michael) of Elizabethtown, Selena McLaughlin (Gerald) of Williamsport, and Christina Snoke of Blandon. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings Raymond and Dorothy Dunlap.
He was a sales manager in the Portland cement industry and had served as the president of the Portland Cement Assn. of Pennsylvania. Don had attended Franklin and Marshall College and had served in the U.S. Army in the Armored Divisions in the late 1950s.
He served as a volunteer firefighter with the Lampeter Fire Dept. for 10 years, where his father had served as well. He coached youth basketball in the Ephrata area, and was a member and past president of the Ephrata Rotary Club. He had a passion for golf and loved to play, making 3 holes-in-one in his time playing.
Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A celebration of both Don and Barbara's lives will be held in the fall, for which an announcement will be published. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
