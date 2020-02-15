Donald W. Dempster, 89, of Landisville, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Born and raised in Rutherford, NJ, Don was the son of the late Frank V. and Hazel (Miller) Dempster. Don was the husband of the late Willa K. Dempster who passed in March, 2012.
Don was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during the Korean War. He was a 1958 graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University. He retired from Aramark Corporation in 1998 and held various board and council positions throughout his career. Don was an avid fan of all sporting events, especially the NY Giants and Mets, and was an enthusiastic supporter of Hempfield sports even beyond his grandchildren's participation. He was a long-time member of Highland Presbyterian Church.
Don is survived by three daughters: Joyce John (Greg) of Manchester, MO, Judy Helton (Larry) of Foley, AL, and Janet Booth (the late Todd) of Landisville. He was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren: Kristin Coleman (Chad) of Lancaster, Allison MacDonald (Marc) of Ballwin, MO, Kevin John of Manchester, MO, Doug Fisher of Baltimore, MD, Nate Booth of Philadelphia, and Chris Booth of Landisville. He was thrilled to be the great-grandfather of Brooke and Bryce Coleman and Riley MacDonald. Also surviving is a brother, Frank Dempster of Orlando, FL. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard V. Dempster and his sister, Carole Tirgrath.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will begin receiving guests at 11:00 AM. Private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA . In lieu of flowers donations in Don's memory may be made to the American Heart Assoc.-Eastern States, P O Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, www.heart.org, or to the Lancaster Public Library, 125 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
