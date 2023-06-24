Donald W. Colvin, 89, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Mennonite Home.
He was born in Delta, PA, to the late Harry D. and Bertha (Wilson) Colvin and was the husband of the late Jane (Sauder) Colvin.
He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, Ephrata. Donald was a 1952 graduate of Manor High School. He earned his BS and MS degrees from Millersville University along with a degree from DeVry University, Chicago, IL and a diploma from the Liberty Home Bible Institute, Lynchburg, VA. He taught drafting at Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, PA for 30 years, then worked as a part-time shop and math teacher at Grandview Heights Christian Academy in Ephrata.
Donald enjoyed helping students with their projects in the school setting. At Governor Mifflin, his students won several awards at the Industrial Arts Fairs, sponsored by the SERTOMA Club of Reading. Most important to him was his family, thankful for their Christian faith, their growth and success. Donald also did remodeling work at Denver Bible Church, Bible Baptist Church, Akron, and his home church, Liberty Baptist of Ephrata.
Donald is survived by a son, Steven Donald, husband of Jeanne (Williams) Colvin of Magnolia, TX, a daughter, Denise Colvin, wife of Lowell R. Anderson of Millersville; five grandchildren, Sarah, wife of Ray Prizner, Daniel Colvin, John, husband of Megan Colvin, Keith Anderson, Eric, husband of Brittney (Thomas) Anderson; five great-grandchildren, Madison, Micah, Morgan, Abigail, William; a sister, Sarah Dorothy, wife of the late Wilbur K. Hess.
In addition to his parents and wife, Donald was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Delores, wife of the late Elmer Shertzer.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North 9th Street, Akron, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM, with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will take place in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
The family would like to extend deepest thanks to the Mennonite Home Community, especially those working in the Reed Run household, for their excellent care of Donald.
Memorial contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 47 Cindia Lane, Ephrata, PA 17522, made payable to Bearing Precious Seeds Ministries.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »