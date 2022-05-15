Donald W. Casler, 85, of Peach Bottom, PA died Friday, May 13, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Rosemary Cephalis Casler. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Howard and Lydia Lidard Casler.
Don worked as a machinist for Western Electric. Following his retirement he was employed at Pilgrims Oak Golf Couse as a starter. Not only did he work at the golf course, he was a very avid golfer as well.
Don served his country in the National Guard for 22 years.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Donna (Richard) Huber of Spring Grove, Patti (Terry) Tacy of Galivants Ferry, SC; 2 grandchildren, Victor and Vance Huber; 3 step children, Rich Cephalis, Annette McDonald, Janette Hanzelka.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2:00PM. A viewing will be held from 1:00PM until the time of service. Interment will be private. reynoldsandshivery.com.
