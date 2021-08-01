Donald W. Beachler, 87, of Bausman, passed away at his home on July 17, 2021. Born in Lancaster County on January 2, 1934, he was the son of the late Wesley and Myrtle (Myers) Beachler and the loving husband of Nancy Beachler, with whom he just celebrated 37 years of marriage.
A graduate of Manheim Central, Don served his country in the U.S. Army, then worked in the foundry industry before working for 18+ years at Kegel's Seafood Restaurant as a cook, where he was lovingly known by customers and staff as "Uncle Donny." He retired, but never one to sit still, went back to work as a tour guide at Landis Valley Museum for another 20 years, where he enjoyed getting in front of people and sharing his farm boy roots. Don retired, again, only to continue volunteering at the museum.
Don knew people everywhere he went, but being an outgoing personality, also loved meeting new people, so he made friends anywhere and would talk to anyone. Don enjoyed spending time in nature, whether tending his garden, taking his family boating or fishing, or going up to Potter County to hunt. His family holds fond memories of these activities and the love of them was passed down the generations.
He was an incredible cook and took pride in making delicious meals for his family and friends. He loved his family dearly and always prioritized being at special events to show his love and support. Don loved everyone and is loved by all.
In addition to his wife Nancy, Don will be missed by his children, Donald Beachler, Jr. (Brigid), Tom Beachler (Cheryl), Shawn Beachler (Patrick Corson), Meagan Palicte (Cromwell); grandchildren, Ben Beachler (Michele), Andrew Beachler (Gabriella), Erin Condran (Matt), Amber Beachler (Jack Jacobs), and Anderson Palicte; great-grandchildren, Ella, Brayden, Giuliana, Andrew Jr., Mikaela, Adalie, and Jack Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Wesley Jr., Madelyn, Doris, Mary, and Midge.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 at the Heritage Hotel, 500 Centerville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. The family invites you to bring a photo or memory to share. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cynthia Charles, Development Coordinator, Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com