Donald T. Pirkey, 88, born in Harrisburg, PA to Nelson and Averil (Lamb) Pirkey on October 2, 1933 entered into rest in Pineville, NC on July 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley (Copenhaver) and son, Kevin, sister, Thelma and brother, Edgar.
He worked for Keystone Industries as a building supplies salesman. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Don resided in Leola for 56 years and this year moved to North Carolina to be closer to family. He always considered Leola to be home and missed being there. Don was proud of his Scottish Heritage and also enjoyed his family, camping and these last months' Ice Cream Socials, Bingo and Jigsaw puzzles with his new friends.
He will be lovingly missed by: daughter, Cynthia P. Westover (Martin) of Indian Land, SC; grandsons, Matthew (Andrea) Westover, Kristopher (Emily) Westover and Jon (Anika) Pirkey; granddaughter, Lauren (Jacob) Mefford; great-grandchildren, Connor Westover, Tessa Westover, Olivia Westover, Samuel Westover and Hudson Mefford; niece and nephews; and his sister-in-law, Patricia (Ken) Yeakley, who was a great support after the passing of Shirley. Dad, PopPop, and Grandpa, your stories, pranks and laughter will be missed.
The Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA with greeting time from 9 a.m. 10 a.m. Private interment: Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials are welcomed to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Furman's Leola
