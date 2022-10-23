Donald T. Gable, 89, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Columbia, son of the late Adam and Elizabeth (Richards) Gable.
He was married to Joyce Benner of Mountville who died in 1978 but blessed him with 2 hunting and fishing buddies, Thomas and Michael. Don then married Fay E. Shober, in 1980, with whom he shared 42 years.
Don served 2 years in the Army before enlisting and serving 30 years in the PA State Police Dept., retiring in 1985. He then drove for M.G.S. for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Ed, Lou, Pete; and a sister, Margaret.
In addition to his 2nd wife, Don is survived by 2 sons, Tom Gable, husband of Sis, Michael Gable, husband of Lisa; grandson, Nick Gable; 4 step-children, David Wenrich, husband of Deb, Sandy Wenrich, Kathy, wife of Bob Weinhold, Carol, wife of Sterling Smith; 14 step-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren, and 2 step-great-great-grandchildren.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
