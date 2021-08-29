Donald T. "Barney" Barnhart, 90, of Lititz, went into the arms of the Lord on August 25, 2021. Born July 23, 1931, in York, he was the son of the late Clifton Borland Barnhart and Marie Alice (Tschop) Barnhart. He shared over 64 beautiful years of marriage with Arlene Romaine (Smith) Barnhart.
Barney graduated from William Penn High School in 1949 and went on to attend York Junior College. After serving in the Dental Corps of the U.S. Navy, he continued his education at the University of Denver in Denver, CO. Barney graduated in 1959 and remained with the college as the Assistant Director of Placement. In 1963, and again in 1974, he was awarded the University's Distinguished Service Awards. He will be remembered for more than 31 dedicated years working for RCA/GE/Burle Industries, from where he retired in 1992 as Senior Buyer of Capital Equipment.
The Boys Scouts of America played an important role in Barney's life. He was a Lifetime Scout attaining the rank of Eagle Scout in 1949. Throughout his years, he held many leadership roles including Assistant District Commander, Assistant Scout Master and Treasurer in the Western District of Lancaster. He also held the post of Unit Commander in the Horseshoe Trail District. Barney's commitment to the organization was recognized with many awards including the Scouter's Key Award, District Award of Merit, District Lifetime Service Award and, last year, he received the James E. West Fellow Award.
Barney dedicated countless hours to his community. He served as Treasurer, Membership Chair and on the Board of Directors for the Izaak Walton League of America, was a Member of the American Legion, and a bagpiper with the Cèol Nèamh Pipe band. He was a Pennsylvania Game Commission Hunter Safety Instructor and devoted more than 37 years to the PIAA/US Swim/NCAA as a swimming and diving official.
In his free time, he was a watercolor painter, master wood carver, bonsai cultivator and sculptor. An avid outdoorsmen, he also enjoyed rifle and bow hunting as well as fishing. He was quite fond of golfing having played on over 100 golf courses in America and abroad.
He is survived by his wife Arlene, children: David Barnhart of Ephrata, Beth Harrison, wife of Andrew of Lancaster, Donna Longenecker, wife of Andrew of Lancaster, grandchildren: Eric Barnhart of Mount Joy, Adelaide Barnhart of Marietta, Dylan Harrison of Langhorne, Emma Harrison of Lancaster, Jack Harrison of Philadelphia, Jake Longenecker of New York City, and Joshua Longenecker of Lancaster and a great-grandson, Luke Barnhart. He was preceded in passing by his parents and daughter Lorayne Blood.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 at 3 PM. Guests are invited to attend a viewing from 2 PM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, donations.scouting.org.
