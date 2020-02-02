Donald Sumner "Don" Watt, 72, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 after an extensive battle with respiratory issues, including cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late David S. Watt and Helen (Irish) Watt and husband to Kristine (Shultz) Herr-Watt.
Don attended Lancaster Country Day School and was a graduate of Manheim Township High School. He was an Alumni of Penn State University with a B. S. in Accounting. Don enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam with an extended tour of duty at Cam Ranh Bay Air Base.
Following his discharge from the Army, he returned home to Lancaster to pursue work as an accountant. However, his interest turned to the Commercial Real Estate business and he joined his father's company, Benchmark Realty. Later, Don continued to pursue his profession at the Caldwell-Banker Organization. He additionally held a Pennsylvania State Insurance license and worked in the insurance and marketing industries. He was active in various organizations over the years including; Manheim Township Jaycees, the Lancaster County Association of Realtors, Penn State Alumni Association and the National Organization of American Veterans.
Don's strong Scottish heritage and quiet fortitude, along with a unique brand of humor, were key elements displayed during his illness and his approach to life. During his younger years, Don enjoyed skiing (which included getting lost in the Swiss Alps), swimming and lifeguarding at the New Jersey and Maryland shores, and tinkering with MG sport cars in the family garage along with his father. However, his main passion and love throughout life was golf. As a teenager his backyard abutted the Lancaster Country Club where his father was a member and he developed his skills that included "a great swing." He enjoyed playing, watching and being involved in all aspects of the sport including chair side reading of various books or a favorite Golf Digest article.
Don is survived by his loving wife; Kristine (Shultz) Herr-Watt; his step son, Eric J. Herr of Wilmington, DE, a brother; James Edward "Ted" Watt, Willow Street, PA., and his sister; Katherine Watt Bisonic (Ralph), Strasburg, PA. He is also survived by a nephew; Timothy I. Watt, Connecticut, and nieces; Laura L. Watt, New York, Lauren Bisonic, Chicago, IL, and Valerie Watt-Richardson, Geneva, Switzerland. He is preceded in death by his brother David Stanley Watt, Jr. formerly of Geneva, Switzerland.
Service will be held at the convenience of the family on a date to be announced in Spring 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Don's memory to either the Bob Woodruff Foundation at https://bobwoodrufffoundation.org/donate/ , Fisher House at https://fisherhouse.org/donate, or Wounded Warriors at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ . To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
