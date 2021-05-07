On May 3, 2021, at age 86, Donald Stephen Hennel of Millersville slipped peacefully into Eternity, thus ending a long, brave battle with cancer. He leaves behind a loving wife of almost 21 years, Linda Beck Hennel, two sons, two daughters and two step daughters. They are Stephen Hennel, who has lived and worked in Taiwan and China for over 20 years, his wife Kui-Yan, and two sons, Nick and Dallas in China, and two older sons, Stephen and Christian Hennel in York. Another son, Paul Hennel of Mt. Wolf, his wife Michele, and Paul's two sons, Brandon and Jaydon Hennel; a daughter, Phyllis Hennel Wise of Manchester; and a daughter, Diane Hennel of York; step daughters, Julie Fitz Mroziak of York, husband John and daughter, Ella Mroziak; also Janell Fitz Newcomer of Red Lion, husband Dan and children, Grayson and Brooklyn Newcomer.
Don was born on Mach 23, 1935, in Darby, Delaware County, PA to Charles Hennel of the Czech Republic, and Gladys Fox Hennel of Rugby, England. He grew up in Norwood, Delaware County, and graduated from Glen-Nor High School (now Interboro) in 1953. He attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated from Weidner University with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering.
He worked for Westinghouse in Philadelphia for 5 years, then went to Boeing-Vertol outside of Philadelphia, where he worked on blades from crashed Shinook and Sea Knight helicopters to improve their strength and stability. He later went into sales for Kwecki Metals in Boyertown as a Regional Sales Manager, before being recruited by the former J. E. Baker Company in York (now Dolomite Refractories), as a VP of the Dolomite Brick division, where he worked until he retired. He supplied specialized refractory bricks that lined cement kilns and steel furnaces. This job took him traveling to large cement factories in the U.S. and other countries. Don was always a dedicated and loyal employee.
He enjoyed working, traveling, and meeting people and made many life-long friends across the world. He had lots of interesting stories to tell about his travel adventures. He also enjoyed playing golf with factory managers and experienced many golf courses across the U.S. and other countries. Don was a member of the Out Door Country Club for many years. For 20 years, he attended Hempfield United Methodist Church in Lancaster where he received a lot of inspiration in his faith walk. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Arrangements are being handled by Cremation Services of Lancaster and a celebration of life service will be held later this month.
