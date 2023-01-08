Donald "Spence" Spencer, passed away on December 18th, 2022, at the age of 94 at the Manor in Luther Acres surrounded by his family. He was the son of Andrew and Mary (Pintak) Spencer of Jersey City, NJ. Spence proudly served his country after graduating high school (Ridgewood HS, NJ) at 17 yrs. and joined the Marines during WWII and the Korean war and retired after 20 years of service from the Colorado Army National Guard. Upon completion of his active tour of duty, Spence entered Michigan State University, graduating in 1952 with a Forestry degree. Spence worked for Texaco for 32 years and retired as a Regional Marketing Representative in Denver, CO.
His love of the outdoors and nature continued throughout his life as he actively gardened and traveled with the love of his life, Allison in their motorhome. They visited all 50 states and traveled to Europe and Southeast Asia.
Spence was a devout Catholic and was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly, and an active member of the Ft. Pierce Lions Club, the MSU Alumni Association and the American Legion.
Spence is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Allison Spencer, his four children, Deanna (Tim) Van Briesen, Lead, SD, Deidre (Charles) Smith, Richmond, VA, Dayna Kirkpatrick, Grand Island, NE, and Dr. Daniel (Sarah) Spencer, Denver, CO. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Allison (Richard) Redman, Littleton, CO, Richard (Cindy) Coulter, Dana Point, CA, Brian (Natalie) Coulter, Erie, CO, and Eileen (John) Quinn, Lancaster, PA. Spence is also survived by 10 loving grandchildren (Andrew, Kathrine, Elizabeth, Sarah, Zach, Spencer, Eli, Elsa, Clayton and Levi), and 2 great-grandchildren (Hendrix & Oliver).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 21, 2023, at 2 PM, the Chapel of Luther Acres officiated by Father Ryan Fischer. There will be a memorial service and interment with Military Honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that a memorial contribution in Don Spencer's name to the Luther Care 600 E. Main St., Lititz, or Masonic Village Hospice, Elizabethtown, PA. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. of Lebanon, PA is handling his arrangements.