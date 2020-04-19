Donald Shearer Eby, 91, formerly of Gordonville, entered into heaven peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Coral Gables, Florida. He was the husband of Marian Thomas Eby, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage.
A longtime resident of Lancaster County, Donald was born on January 7, 1929 to the late Kathryn (Shearer) Eby and Warren L. Eby. As a Holstein dairy farmer, Donald managed Breezy Glen Farm, the family farm, with his wife for over seventy years. In addition, he worked for 20 years as an agricultural loan officer at Farmers First Bank (currently BB&T bank), Intercourse, PA. He was active in many dairy organizations including the Lancaster County Holstein Association, Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHIA), the Farm and Home Center, and Board of Directors of Lehigh Dairy Co-op. He also served as a member of the Leacock Township Zoning Board. Donald was a lifetime member of Grace Point Church (formerly Paradise Mennonite Church), where he served as Sunday school secretary, auditor and building committee member.
Donald is survived by his wife, Marian Thomas Eby, their 3 daughters: Carol Berg (Randy Berg, Jr JD, deceased) of Coral Gables, FL, Dr. Nancy Eby (Stephen Pfeiffer) of Schriesheim, Germany and Dr. Patricia Eby (Dr. Peter Aldea) of Germantown, TN, and he was the loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren, Randall Berg III (Dr. Julia Berg), Coral Gables, FL, Dr. Gillian Pfeiffer, Berlin, Germany, Annika Pfeiffer, Frankfurt, Germany, Thomas Pfeiffer, Tuebingen, Germany and Abigail Aldea, New York City, NY. He is survived by his sister, Thelma Landis, Oxford, PA.
A private burial is planned. Condolence letters only can be sent to Carol Berg, 2710 Country Club Prado, Coral Gables, FL 33134.
