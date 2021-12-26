Donald S. Yohe, 88, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Lancaster General Hospital, on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was the husband of Shirley A. Henry Yohe, with whom he would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in February, 2022. He was born in Columbia, son of the late Benjamin R. and Dorothy Crom Yohe.
He was a self-employed plumber and a car enthusiast who loved street rods, the Vagabonds Rod and Custom Club, going to shows, fishing, hunting, antique collecting, and collecting Indian Artifacts.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his son: Donald S. (Michele D.) Yohe, Manheim. One daughter: Susan M. (Thomas J.) Denlinger, Holtwood. Five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Siblings: Helen Shultz, Carol Shive, Dawn Gohn, Wayne Yohe, William Yohe, Patricia Reese and Jean Gipe. He was preceded in death by one daughter: Theresa Yohe. Two brothers: Robert Yohe and Harry Yohe and one sister: Connie Livelberger.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Mary A. Burger, officiating. The visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: A Favorite charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, visit:
