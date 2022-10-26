Donald S. Nolt, 85 of Akron, son of the late Amron and Rhoda (Stehman) Nolt, has gone home to be with the Lord around 8:30am, Monday, Oct. 24th, 2022. Donald was a godly and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife Kathryn, his daughter Donna wife of Gary Zimmerman, his son Dennis husband of Kathy Nolt. He had 3 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
He was a family man of exceptional character, disciplined, with a strong work ethic, he was highly esteemed, respected and loved by all those closest to him. He will be missed, but he is suffering no longer, and resting in the presence of his eternal creator and savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be held from Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 2 PM with interment following in Metzler Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 PM at the funeral home of Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Furman's Leola