Donald Roether, 86, of Ephrata, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Ephrata Manor. He was born in Earl Township to the late Ralph H. and Eva (Myer) Roether, and was the husband of the late Joan M. (Daugherty) Roether with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
A graduate of Warwick High School, Donald was a carpenter, a former owner of Joan's Economy Shop, and a member of the Grace Church, Ephrata. He enjoyed bicycling and repairing things.
Donald is survived by three children: Randy, husband of Faye (Jonas) of North Carolina; Linda, wife of Dan Fox of Lititz; and Louis, husband of Pat (Dissinger) of Wellsboro, PA, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Cucinotta, of Lancaster. Donald was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Alexis, and by 2 brothers: Melvin and Ralph E. Roether.
A memorial service is being planned to honor him. For further details call: (717) 626-4105. Interment will be private. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »