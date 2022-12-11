Donald Richard Culp, 83, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Homestead Village where he had lived for the past 10 years. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA., he moved to Lancaster when he was discharged from the Army in 1961.
Wilkes Barre was a depressed area and he wanted to find better employment opportunities. Don had a series of jobs in Lancaster until he finally was hired by Kunzler and Co., Inc. where he worked for 28 years. At Kunzler he met and married his wife of 45 years, Karen (Witmer) Culp, who survives him.
Don was the youngest of 9 children born to his parents, Russell and Margaret (Schram) Culp, who predeceased him. His older sister, Audrey Quinn of Lancaster, now is his only remaining sibling. Early in his time in Lancaster he had two children, Brian Culp of Coatesville, and Jennifer Faithfull of Lancaster. Also surviving are 3 grandsons, Timothy, Mathew and Robert Harley.
After retirement Don and Karen became active at their church, Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ. They were involved in the kitchen ministry and also the Seeds of Hope Garden. By moving to Homestead Village, the church's Rader Park became their backyard.
Don spent the last 5 years in the memory support unit at Homestead Village and the last 6 weeks in their skilled care unit. The staff who cared for him in both units treated him with love, humor, and dignity. To say they were exceptional is an understatement. There are no words to describe how blessed he and his family were by their care for him.
A memorial service for Don will be held on Saturday, December 17,2022 at 3:00 PM at Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA. 17603
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA
