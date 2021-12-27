Donald Ray Shenk, 78, of Lancaster, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was the son of the late Paul S. and Grace H. (Green) Shenk.
Don graduated from Lancaster Bible College with a diploma in Bible. He served in various roles at Lancaster Youth for Christ for many years and later worked as a sales representative for the former J.H. Brubaker Lumber Co., later becoming Lezzer Lumber.
Don was an avid photographer who was rarely seen without a camera hanging around his neck. He was granted a fellowship with the Wilmington International Exhibition of Photography and had recently published two books featuring photos of the Strasburg Railroad and Lancaster County Amish life. Don was a longtime member of Central Manor Church, Lancaster Camera Club, and a life-member of the New Danville Fire Company. His passion for photography and being a first-responder led him to become the fire company’s official photographer. He was known as “Foto 55” and would always say of his photos, “God creates, I capture.”
Don is survived by two children: Valerie Shenk of Lancaster; and Joel Shenk, husband of Christina Stoltzfus of Pequea. Also surviving are siblings: Dick (Edna), Dale (Phyllis), Dean (Nancy), Dennis, and Doris Kiefer (Tom).
A public celebration of Don’s life will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to the New Danville Fire Co., 43 Marticville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com